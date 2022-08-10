Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has officially voted Nomusa Dube-Ncube in as premier.
The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.
Dube-Ncube previously served as an MEC for different portfolios in KwaZulu-Natal.
She becomes the first female premier of the province.
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
