Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Talker: Today is World Lazy day. Can you really say that someone is lazy? Some people have different priorities and ambitions and may as a result have a different perspective on work. What are you like in this regard?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Universities could be downgraded or closed under the new draft rules to differentiate colleges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 16:10
World Lion Day: The threats to South Africa's wild lion population
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marnus Roodbol, who is the Lion Project Coordinator from our Carnivore Conservation Programme
Today at 16:20
Women outperform men in SA's worst Commonwealth games
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 16:40
Talker: Have you ever discovered music from watching a film or a series? What's the best thing you've found thanks to a soundtrack?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Two Pot Retirement Fund on the way
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Eskom has proposed that households pay a far greater portion of their bills in the form of fixed charges related to the supply of electricity
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leshoto Thooe, Pricing specialist from Eskom
Today at 17:20
Kenya elections 2022: Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight race for president
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zindzi Kibiku, Journalist
Today at 17:40
The most awe-inspiring and exuberant birds are facing extinction first
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Emma Hughes, lead researcherat the University of Sheffield
Today at 18:09
Nedbank records strong interim financial results, with its dividend back above the 2019 pre-pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The way medical schemes have considered contribution increases have changed in the past year, its now a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paresh Prema - Health Branch Head at Alexforbes
Today at 18:48
[Pending] IGUA-SA claims that Sasol Gas's 96% gas price increase will be "damaging" to its industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Human - IGUA-SA executive officer
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African startup that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benji Meltzer - co-founder of Aerobotics
Latest Local
Well would you look at that... 'Women are better drivers than men' - data Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men. 10 August 2022 2:06 PM
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to... 10 August 2022 1:53 PM
DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the latest on the Krugersdorp rape case. 10 August 2022 1:32 PM
View all Local
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post la... 10 August 2022 11:36 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
View all Politics
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury's proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Business
Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama's boy. 10 August 2022 12:24 PM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn. 10 August 2022 8:47 AM
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the 'Laugh Mosadi' stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination. 10 August 2022 8:25 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury's proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What's cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in

10 August 2022 12:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
mama's boy

Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy.

Men having a close relationship with their mother can be a beautiful thing, but they can find themselves in a situation where they’re called a “mama’s boy” for it.

What is a mama’s boy and is it a bad thing?

Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy.

Listeners had divided opinions over the topic with some saying it's never an issue to be close to your parent.

Others emphatically believe that no man should live with his mom past the age of 25.

Those who have dated a “mama’s boy” said the biggest issue is not a man being close to his mother, but rather a lack of independence because of it.

One woman said that her partner’s mother still dictated when he should have dinner and his bedtime despite him being in his late 50s.

Another pointed out that her partner's relationship with his mom has led to him becoming completely dependent and entitled as he cannot cook, clean or provide for himself in any way and expects his mom to do it all.

While this is clearly a problem, other listeners pointed out that we shouldn’t create a society that pushes boy children away from their parents and there is a double standard when it comes to close parental relationships as a girl or as a boy.

When it comes to being a mama’s boy, there clearly needs to be a middle ground. Men should not be shamed for loving their mom or having a close relationship with her.

However, if you are a grown adult, of any gender, and still expect your parent to do everything for you maybe it is time for a little bit of space.

Listen to the audio below for more.




10 August 2022 12:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
mama's boy

More from Lifestyle

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well?

9 August 2022 2:58 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women.

Read More arrow_forward

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

9 August 2022 1:20 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Read More arrow_forward

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

9 August 2022 12:22 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.

Read More arrow_forward

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Read More arrow_forward

'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

9 August 2022 8:37 AM

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Read More arrow_forward

How to start your post-birth fitness journey

9 August 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.

Read More arrow_forward

42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed?

9 August 2022 6:49 AM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from this stress.

Read More arrow_forward

'CoJ's rates hike to set back independent schools'

Local

Local

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

Politics Local

Politics Local

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

Sport

Sport

EWN Highlights

Delft teenage girl caught in gang crossfire, shot and killed

10 August 2022 3:15 PM

10 August 2022 3:15 PM

Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 4pm until midnight

10 August 2022 3:13 PM

10 August 2022 3:13 PM

Ten years on Marikana Massacare litigation lingers

10 August 2022 2:39 PM

10 August 2022 2:39 PM

