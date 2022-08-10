Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in
Men having a close relationship with their mother can be a beautiful thing, but they can find themselves in a situation where they’re called a “mama’s boy” for it.
What is a mama’s boy and is it a bad thing?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy.
Listeners had divided opinions over the topic with some saying it's never an issue to be close to your parent.
Others emphatically believe that no man should live with his mom past the age of 25.
Those who have dated a “mama’s boy” said the biggest issue is not a man being close to his mother, but rather a lack of independence because of it.
One woman said that her partner’s mother still dictated when he should have dinner and his bedtime despite him being in his late 50s.
Another pointed out that her partner's relationship with his mom has led to him becoming completely dependent and entitled as he cannot cook, clean or provide for himself in any way and expects his mom to do it all.
While this is clearly a problem, other listeners pointed out that we shouldn’t create a society that pushes boy children away from their parents and there is a double standard when it comes to close parental relationships as a girl or as a boy.
When it comes to being a mama’s boy, there clearly needs to be a middle ground. Men should not be shamed for loving their mom or having a close relationship with her.
However, if you are a grown adult, of any gender, and still expect your parent to do everything for you maybe it is time for a little bit of space.
Listen to the audio below for more.
