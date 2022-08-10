Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
The way medical schemes have considered contribution increases have changed in the past year, its now a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paresh Prema - Health Branch Head at Alexforbes
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:48
IGUA-SA claims that Sasol Gas's 96% gas price increase will be "damaging" to its industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Human - IGUA-SA executive officer
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - Capitec's banking system falls over, leaving millions of its customers helpless and fuming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African startup that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benji Meltzer - co-founder of Aerobotics
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

10 August 2022 3:50 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Marikana massacre
Anniversary of the Marikana massacre
Government
litigation

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The main focus of The Midday Report today was the media briefing outlining the progress made on government payouts to the claimants of the 2012 Marikana Massacre and the lingering litigation.

It has been 10 years since the miners' wage strike started at Lonmin's platinum mine in Rustenburg and many questions remain unanswered with many of those impacted still looking for closure.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the government's media briefing, as well as David van Wyk of Benchmarks Foundation & Khuselwa Dyantyi, Litigation Fellow SERI to reflect on the fallout since that day.

He says little has changed in Marikana all these years later.

We are seeing the same bad roads as we had at that time. We find that the sewage system is the same as we had at that time, the very bad provision of electricity as we had at that time. The very appalling conditions in which mineworkers and so on have to live in. So the situation really, really hasn't improved.

David van Wyk of Benchmarks Foundation

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Krugersdorp gang rape accused back in court
  • The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy conducts oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hotspot
  • The first women KZN Premier-elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected to be sworn in - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
  • The impeachment Inquiry into Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter
  • Immigration and trade on agenda as Pretoria hosts Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava
  • Serena Williams announced her retirement from Tennis

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567



