Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
- The results of data drawn from various driving incidents, show that women drivers out performed their male counterparts everytime.
- A UK study recently found a large gender imbalance in terms of driving performance and the risk posed by male drivers.
Well, would you look at that?
New data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar seems to have answered the age-old question of who are the better drivers, men or women.
And according to the figures, the women have it.
The results of data drawn from various driving incidents, show that women drivers out performed their male counterparts everytime.
"The new data calculates registered incidences of vehicle impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering as a percentage of total male and female Netstar customers. On every metric, women performed better than men" says Netstar.
The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured.Cliff de Wit, Chief Technology Officer - Netstar
The data was gathered using Netstar telematics – a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting.Cliff de Wit, Chief Technology Officer - Netstar
The data can be used to help insurers understand client driving behaviour, which allows them to set relevant premiums and to incentivise safe and more sustainable driving.
RELATED: KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
More from Local
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the latest on the Krugersdorp rape case.Read More
‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’
Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director of Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel, about salary and wage trends.Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'
Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.Read More
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier
The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.Read More
'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Anne Baker from the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations and the deputy director of the Catholic Institute of Education.Read More
'Power struggles compromise the regulation of nursing training'
Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Rich Sicina, about the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South Africa.Read More