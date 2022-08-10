Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data

Today at 15:40 Talker: Today is World Lazy day. Can you really say that someone is lazy? Some people have different priorities and ambitions and may as a result have a different perspective on work. What are you like in this regard? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Universities could be downgraded or closed under the new draft rules to differentiate colleges Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg

Today at 16:10 World Lion Day: The threats to South Africa's wild lion population Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Marnus Roodbol, who is the Lion Project Coordinator from our Carnivore Conservation Programme

Today at 16:20 Women outperform men in SA's worst Commonwealth games Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

David Isaacson

Today at 16:40 Talker: Have you ever discovered music from watching a film or a series? What's the best thing you've found thanks to a soundtrack? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Two Pot Retirement Fund on the way Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner

Today at 17:10 Eskom has proposed that households pay a far greater portion of their bills in the form of fixed charges related to the supply of electricity Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Leshoto Thooe, Pricing specialist from Eskom

Today at 17:20 Kenya elections 2022: Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight race for president Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zindzi Kibiku, Journalist

Today at 17:40 The most awe-inspiring and exuberant birds are facing extinction first Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Emma Hughes, lead researcherat the University of Sheffield

Today at 18:09 Nedbank records strong interim financial results, with its dividend back above the 2019 pre-pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 The way medical schemes have considered contribution increases have changed in the past year, its now a balancing act of inflation and affordability. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paresh Prema - Health Branch Head at Alexforbes

Today at 18:48 [Pending] IGUA-SA claims that Sasol Gas's 96% gas price increase will be "damaging" to its industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jaco Human - IGUA-SA executive officer

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis

Today at 19:19 Skype: Consumer ninja - The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

