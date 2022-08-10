'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly





Some of the equipment used by illegal miners were seized by police at a mining dump near Krugersdorp on 3 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has called on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to continue sealing off open shafts at disused and derelict mines.

The committee conducted oversight visits at illegal mining hotspots in Gauteng, following an intense drive by law enforcement authorities to arrest and prosecute zama-zamas.

Authorities have for years struggled to clamp down on the criminal activity of zama-zamas and their reign of terror in mining communities.

The effort to root out illegal miners follows an outcry from local residents who are fed up with the scale of crime in their areas.

The recent gang rape of eight women in West Village in Krugersdorp is one such criminal incident that opened a can of worms in the area.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources about the oversight visits.

We want the department to take us through the current state of the area in particular the mining concerns. Secondly, we want to get an overall briefing from the Council of Geoscience on the closure of the mine [in Krugersdorp], including Mintel. Sahlule Luzipho, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources

The Portfolio Committee expects a comprehensive presentation by the Department of Mineral Resources, including the Department of Police and Home Affairs.

We've told the department that we are concerned about the lack of pace in dealing with some of the issues. The last time the committee visited there was 2018, when they made a recommendation on the harmonisation of the Companies Act and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act. Sahlule Luzipho, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources

One of the things we complained about [in 2018] was the use of these business rescue practitioners, which becomes a protracted process. At that time, there was illegal mining, but not the extent that it is now. If there'd been a quick intervention, then we would have an official operating mine. Sahlule Luzipho, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources

In this case, the rights [to mining] is still owned by the people who made the application, which is why we're asking the department why it's taken them so long to effect the "use it or lose it" principle. Because they've not been using that license in any official way. Sahlule Luzipho, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources

