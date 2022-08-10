DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case
The DNA results in a bid to link 60 suspects arrested in connection with a gang rape in Krugersdorp are yet to be determined by the police.
A group of eight women, aged 19 – 35, were allegedly gang raped by a group of illegal miners in Krugersdorp late last month.
Not one of the arrested suspects has yet been directly linked to the rapes.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks.
DNA tests traditionally just take a very long time to come through and we have obviously heard that in this instance the police said they are going to expedite those results and we haven’t heard anything since the last appearance on Monday.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’
Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director of Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel, about salary and wage trends.Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'
Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.Read More
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier
The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.Read More
'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Anne Baker from the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations and the deputy director of the Catholic Institute of Education.Read More
'Power struggles compromise the regulation of nursing training'
Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Rich Sicina, about the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South Africa.Read More