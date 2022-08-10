Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results
- Nedbank has reported "an excellent financial performance" for the first half of 2022
- Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Mike Brown
The Nedbank Group has reported "an excellent financial performance" for the first half of the year.
Headline earnings increased by 27% to R6,7 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2022
Headline earnings per share (Heps) were up 26%.
These results enabled the bank to declare a dividend of 783 cents per share, a jump of 81%.
RELATED: Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
"The South African economy held up relatively well as global economic conditions deteriorated significantly into the first half of 2022" said Group CEO Mike Brown.
He noted that the second quarter was more challenging as local economic activity was disrupted by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and severe load-shedding.
Brown also singled out weaker global demand, escalating inflation and the faster-than-expected rise in interest rates.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Nedbank Group CEO on The Money Show.
The bank's customer base has proven to be resilient during challenging times, Brown says.
We've certainly seen, in particular, the middle-income and perhaps slightly upper-income customer base has used the COVID period to accumulate some savings... which gives them a little bit of a buffer to absorb these higher interest rates and higher levels of inflation...Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
...but there's definitely pressure starting to emerge in the lower LSM (living standards measure) levels where inflation is just so much more part of their disposable income basket.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
In the business banking segment, clients have generally done well from a credit point of view as they've emerged from the COVID crisis says Brown.
Where pressure has remained is predominantly in the travel, tourism and airline industries, he says.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results
Source : EWN
