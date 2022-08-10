Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
- Sasol Gas is price gouging claims Jaco Human, CEO of industry body Igua-SA
- Sasol announced a 96% price increase for piped gas while Nersa is still reviewing its contested pricing methodology Human says
- Igua-SA estimates the hike will cost the South African economy R325 million per month as of 1 August 2022
Sasol has announced a 96% increase in the price of piped gas, to R133,34 per gigajoule (GJ). Industrial gas users say this poses a huge risk to the economy.
The price hike would cost South Africa R325 million per month as of 1 August 2022, warned industry body the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Igua-SA CEO Jaco Human accuses Sasol of price gouging.
The energy company says the increases fall below the maximum allowable price in terms of the prevailing methodology for setting domestic gas prices.
The price change reflects the cyclical nature of gas and other commodity prices’ response to inflationary pressures on operating costs, an increase in gas exploration and development activities. This also includes related funding requirements to enable gas supply security to South Africa.Sasol statement
Industrial gas users are already taking the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to court over the methodology used to set gas prices.
RELATED: SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
In its response, Nersa stated it had not approved the increases announced by Sasol Gas.
The regulator says it will investigate any possible "unreasonable or excessive pricing cases".
It will also consider other available avenues to ensure the previous decision taken before the international energy crisis 'is not inimical to the South African consumer and the gas industry’ pledged Nomfundo Maseti (responsible for piped gas regulation).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Igua-SA CEO Jaco Human, who says the huge hike was anticipated almost a year ago and Nersa warned accordingly.
What the market didn't expect was the unilateral short notice by Sasol of this increase... effectively from the first of August.Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
That certainly came as a shock to many industries, particularly considering that the regulator is in a review process of the [pricing] methodology.Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
Sasol would argue it has the right to push ahead with the increase says Human, because thecurrent methodology allows it to price up to certain levels.
"These levels are unfortunately linked to global indexes" he emphasizes.
That's the nub of the complaint of industry... You cannot link piped gas coming out of Mozambique with a different product, which is LNG on global markets... two different products; two different supply chains...Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
The problem is that the regulator is trying to mitigate this right now as we speak, and it's also an issue that the industry has taken up with the High Court in order to have Nersa's methodology set aside.Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
Is Sasol price gouging?
"I would argue yes."
Human notes that the applicable methodology is relevant up to mid-2023.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wajan/wajan1202/wajan120200068/12274400-gas-industry.jpg
More from Business
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them
No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.Read More
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive
'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains
Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access.Read More
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
World Lion Day: Find out what threatens the king of the jungle
John Perlman spoke to Marnus Roodbol. He's the lion project coordinator from the our Carnivore Conservation Programme. They discussed why the lion population in South Africa is declining.Read More
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household
Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature.Read More
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the latest on the Krugersdorp rape case.Read More
‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’
Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director of Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel, about salary and wage trends.Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'
Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.Read More