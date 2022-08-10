Gut health: Here's all you need to know about colon irrigation therapy





Colon cleansing, or colonic irrigation, is a form of therapy that uses water to help your body excrete waste.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to integrative colon hydrotherapist Antonia Gamble about the benefits of colonic therapy.

Everything revolves around your gut and giving it a break is exactly the reset your body needs, said Gamble.

The procedure gently introduces water into the rear end of the body to help the colon do its job better, she said.

There are proven benefits for people who suffer from headaches and for individuals who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), added Gamble.

One colonic irrigation is the equivalent of a three-day fast. Antonia Gamble, Colon hydrotherapist

The benefits of colonic irrigation are just innumerable you can’t even to begin to mention how many they are. Antonia Gamble, Colon hydrotherapist

