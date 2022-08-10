Masterclass tips on decluttering your household
Some people find decluttering rooms therapeutic- so they keep their space tidy easily. But other people, on the other hand, really battle to keep rooms organised. This can leave them feeling like they're drowning in stuff.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering. She was speaking during 702's Masterclass feature.
Jensen has advised people that struggle to organise their rooms, to ask someone close to them to help them take out things they no longer need.
When you can’t move around freely in your home, when you have a room that causes you stress when you walk in, whether it is a kitchen where you can’t see your kitchen counters, whether is your bedroom when you can’t recognize, when you can’t find things, you are looking for and that is an obvious sign.Kirsten Jensen, Organizer - So Sorted
Take your time and you don’t want to rush into it, start off slowly- it is an emotional and stressful to do. You want to take it slowly and take your time, but accept help. You can get a relative whether it is your spouse, friend, or someone you are close to, perhaps your domestic help- someone who is your pair of hands to help you.Kirsten Jensen, Organizer - So Sorted
Listen to the full interview below...
