Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
The way medical schemes have considered contribution increases have changed in the past year, its now a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paresh Prema - Health Branch Head at Alexforbes
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:48
IGUA-SA claims that Sasol Gas's 96% gas price increase will be "damaging" to its industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Human - IGUA-SA executive officer
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - Capitec's banking system falls over, leaving millions of its customers helpless and fuming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African startup that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benji Meltzer - co-founder of Aerobotics
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature. 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men. 10 August 2022 2:06 PM
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to... 10 August 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
View all Politics
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Business
Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy. 10 August 2022 12:24 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well? Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women. 9 August 2022 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 10 August 2022 8:47 AM
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination. 10 August 2022 8:25 AM
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Masterclass tips on decluttering your household

10 August 2022 3:35 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
households
decluttering
Kirsten Jensen
Cluttering

Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature.

Some people find decluttering rooms therapeutic- so they keep their space tidy easily. But other people, on the other hand, really battle to keep rooms organised. This can leave them feeling like they're drowning in stuff.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering. She was speaking during 702's Masterclass feature.

Jensen has advised people that struggle to organise their rooms, to ask someone close to them to help them take out things they no longer need.

When you can’t move around freely in your home, when you have a room that causes you stress when you walk in, whether it is a kitchen where you can’t see your kitchen counters, whether is your bedroom when you can’t recognize, when you can’t find things, you are looking for and that is an obvious sign.

Kirsten Jensen, Organizer - So Sorted

Take your time and you don’t want to rush into it, start off slowly- it is an emotional and stressful to do. You want to take it slowly and take your time, but accept help. You can get a relative whether it is your spouse, friend, or someone you are close to, perhaps your domestic help- someone who is your pair of hands to help you.

Kirsten Jensen, Organizer - So Sorted

Listen to the full interview below...




10 August 2022 3:35 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
households
decluttering
Kirsten Jensen
Cluttering

More from Local

Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data

10 August 2022 2:06 PM

Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly

10 August 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case

10 August 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the latest on the Krugersdorp rape case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’

10 August 2022 12:15 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director of Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel, about salary and wage trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'

10 August 2022 11:49 AM

The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles

10 August 2022 11:47 AM

The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

10 August 2022 11:46 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

10 August 2022 11:36 AM

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'

10 August 2022 10:01 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Anne Baker from the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations and the deputy director of the Catholic Institute of Education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Power struggles compromise the regulation of nursing training'

10 August 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Rich Sicina, about the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in

10 August 2022 12:24 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well?

9 August 2022 2:58 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

9 August 2022 1:20 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

9 August 2022 12:22 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

9 August 2022 8:37 AM

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

Sport

'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'

Local

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

Politics Local

Masterclass tips on decluttering your household

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA in KZN legislature says new premier must attack corruption

10 August 2022 5:47 PM

PP insists that Ramaphosa should testify at her impeachment inquiry

10 August 2022 5:38 PM

Load shedding warning

10 August 2022 4:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA