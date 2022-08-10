



JOHANNESBURG - Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives.

Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast -Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Last week, Gana announced his resignation from the party, months after Mbali Ntuli’s resignation. Both leaders have left the organisation but not the political space.

In an attempt to quieten criticism against the trend of black politicians walking away from the DA, unprovoked, Zille took it upon herself to defend the party – as yet another black leader walked away from the organisation.

In what’s been mockingly referred to as Zille’s black list – she attempted to counter the narrative that the DA cannot retain black talent, by listing all of its black public representatives.

Gana – whose role in the DA she attempted to minimise, has been graceful in his response. He said he’s always fought the urge to fight unnecessary battles on social media.

"There are instances where you must scroll past, the sky is not going to fall when you scroll past. Scroll past certain things. Don't always take the bait," said Gana.

While speculation has placed Gana close to the Rivonia Circle think tank, he says conversations are continuing with various players across the political spectrum.

"I will try to reach (as) many people as I can in the next two months and I'm hoping that sometime before the end of the year enough people have been reached," said Gana.

Gana said he is likely to announce his new political home before the end of 2022.



This article first appeared on EWN : Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana