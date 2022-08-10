Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World Lion Day: Find out what threatens the king of the jungle John Perlman spoke to Marnus Roodbol. He's the lion project coordinator from the our Carnivore Conservation Programme. They discus... 10 August 2022 9:27 PM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature. 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post la... 10 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all Politics
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature. 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy. 10 August 2022 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 10 August 2022 8:47 AM
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination. 10 August 2022 8:25 AM
View all World
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana

10 August 2022 8:12 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Helen Zille
Makashule Gana
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives. Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

JOHANNESBURG - Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives.

Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast -Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Last week, Gana announced his resignation from the party, months after Mbali Ntuli’s resignation. Both leaders have left the organisation but not the political space.

READ: No regrets: Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

In an attempt to quieten criticism against the trend of black politicians walking away from the DA, unprovoked, Zille took it upon herself to defend the party – as yet another black leader walked away from the organisation.

In what’s been mockingly referred to as Zille’s black list – she attempted to counter the narrative that the DA cannot retain black talent, by listing all of its black public representatives.

Gana – whose role in the DA she attempted to minimise, has been graceful in his response. He said he’s always fought the urge to fight unnecessary battles on social media.

"There are instances where you must scroll past, the sky is not going to fall when you scroll past. Scroll past certain things. Don't always take the bait," said Gana.

While speculation has placed Gana close to the Rivonia Circle think tank, he says conversations are continuing with various players across the political spectrum.

"I will try to reach (as) many people as I can in the next two months and I'm hoping that sometime before the end of the year enough people have been reached," said Gana.

Gana said he is likely to announce his new political home before the end of 2022.

You can listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on EWN : Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana




10 August 2022 8:12 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Helen Zille
Makashule Gana
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

More from Politics

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

10 August 2022 3:50 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

10 August 2022 11:36 AM

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956

9 August 2022 4:01 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

9 August 2022 12:08 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP

9 August 2022 8:32 AM

John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube

8 August 2022 7:11 PM

John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'

8 August 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa

8 August 2022 12:12 PM

Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

Business Local

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

Sport

'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'

Local

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

10 August 2022 9:14 PM

IFP calls on newly elected KZN premier to support the Zulu King and household

10 August 2022 9:04 PM

Contact with seawater in Isipingo must be avoided- eThekwini Municipality

10 August 2022 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA