World Lion Day: Find out what threatens the king of the jungle
Lions are one of the most majestic creatures in our country and they seem to rule the wild. But the wild lion population has dropped, and we only have a tenth of the number we had 100 years ago.
John Perlman spoke to Marnus Roodbol. He's the lion project coordinator from the our Carnivore Conservation Programme. They discussed why the lion population in South Africa is declining.
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, the greatest threat to our lions is humans, especially in terms of destruction of their habitat.
One of the major factors that is contributing to the decline of lions is a change of habitat. Land is being changed for agricultural, for mining and so forth, therefore their territories are decreasing.Marnus Roodbol, Lion project coordinator from our Carnivore Conservation Programme
However, Roodbol said they are working on a major collaborative project to protect and grow the lion population for future generations.
Listen to the audio below for more.
