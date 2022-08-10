US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World Lion Day: Find out what threatens the king of the jungle John Perlman spoke to Marnus Roodbol. He's the lion project coordinator from the our Carnivore Conservation Programme. They discus... 10 August 2022 9:27 PM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature. 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post la... 10 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all Politics
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature. 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
Is it wrong to be a mama's boy? 702 listeners weigh in Thabo Mdluli spoke to 702 listeners to find out what they think of being, knowing or dating a mama’s boy. 10 August 2022 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 10 August 2022 8:47 AM
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination. 10 August 2022 8:25 AM
View all World
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

10 August 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Kevin Lings
Us fed
energy prices
US inflation

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices

- The dollar weakened on the news, with the rand trading almost 3% stronger

- 'Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further' says Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices.

It hit a record high of 9.1% in June.

It's a positive sign that America's inflation rate eased for the first time in almost a year, but the world is still in deep trouble in many respects comments Bruce Whitfield.

Related stories:

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

Whitfield asks Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) where the new number puts us in the US inflation cycle.

It is a turning point in terms of the headline numbers says Lings, but there are challenges ahead for the US central bank.

I think the 9.1% will turn out to be the peak of inflation, and so this number suggests the first moderation... Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The problem though is that their target is 2%, so they've got a long way to get this down from 8.5%... and along the way there are some critical areas that are not going to come down... something called shelter inflation... which is basically rental inflation, or the cost of housing.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Once that number's gone up it's very difficult to get under control... without the housing market going into a significant slump.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Does this still mean higher interest rates for longer?

The Fed was expected to announced another 75 basis point hike at its next meeting, but the inflation decrease opens an opportunity for a possible half a percent increase Lings says.

"But you're still looking at successive rate hikes... You've probably still got another 100 basis points to go from here before you're at the top of the interest rate cycle."

Lings says the development simply takes away a bit of the anxiety that has been building up in recent months, also for South Africa.

It doesn't solve the inflation problem... It'll probably only be by 2024 that you are actually at the target... and there's no doubt that our Reserve Bank pays careful attention to what the US does.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Our fuel inflation is similar to the US in percentage terms, so it gives us some comfort that these numbers are going to start to roll over... the rand strengthening also immediately helps us and again we have a better petrol price outlook.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Lings' analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'




10 August 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Kevin Lings
Us fed
energy prices
US inflation

More from Business

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

10 August 2022 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results

10 August 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains

10 August 2022 10:08 AM

Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'

10 August 2022 10:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections

10 August 2022 8:25 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report

8 August 2022 11:02 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it

7 August 2022 2:53 PM

Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What kind of offshore investment is best for you?

3 August 2022 2:17 PM

An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

3 August 2022 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win

3 August 2022 11:28 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke exclusively to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain on the UK government's suspension of Bain & Company from public contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine

3 August 2022 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

Business Local

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

Sport

'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'

Local

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

10 August 2022 9:14 PM

IFP calls on newly elected KZN premier to support the Zulu King and household

10 August 2022 9:04 PM

Contact with seawater in Isipingo must be avoided- eThekwini Municipality

10 August 2022 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA