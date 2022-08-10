US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
- US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices
- The dollar weakened on the news, with the rand trading almost 3% stronger
- 'Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further' says Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices.
It hit a record high of 9.1% in June.
It's a positive sign that America's inflation rate eased for the first time in almost a year, but the world is still in deep trouble in many respects comments Bruce Whitfield.
Related stories:
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'
Whitfield asks Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) where the new number puts us in the US inflation cycle.
It is a turning point in terms of the headline numbers says Lings, but there are challenges ahead for the US central bank.
I think the 9.1% will turn out to be the peak of inflation, and so this number suggests the first moderation... Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The problem though is that their target is 2%, so they've got a long way to get this down from 8.5%... and along the way there are some critical areas that are not going to come down... something called shelter inflation... which is basically rental inflation, or the cost of housing.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Once that number's gone up it's very difficult to get under control... without the housing market going into a significant slump.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Does this still mean higher interest rates for longer?
The Fed was expected to announced another 75 basis point hike at its next meeting, but the inflation decrease opens an opportunity for a possible half a percent increase Lings says.
"But you're still looking at successive rate hikes... You've probably still got another 100 basis points to go from here before you're at the top of the interest rate cycle."
Lings says the development simply takes away a bit of the anxiety that has been building up in recent months, also for South Africa.
It doesn't solve the inflation problem... It'll probably only be by 2024 that you are actually at the target... and there's no doubt that our Reserve Bank pays careful attention to what the US does.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Our fuel inflation is similar to the US in percentage terms, so it gives us some comfort that these numbers are going to start to roll over... the rand strengthening also immediately helps us and again we have a better petrol price outlook.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Lings' analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/SAYzxuS1O3M
More from Business
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them
No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.Read More
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive
'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains
Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access.Read More
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
More from World
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it
Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'
Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More
What kind of offshore investment is best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s
Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.Read More
'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win
Bongani Bingwa spoke exclusively to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain on the UK government's suspension of Bain & Company from public contracts.Read More