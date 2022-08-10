Streaming issues? Report here
Human expansion could cost us our most unique bird species

10 August 2022 11:34 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Biodiversity
extinction
birds
ecology

John Perlman spoke to lead researcher at the University of Sheffield, Dr Emma Hughes, about how we could lose our most awe-inspiring and unique bird species.

It is no secret that climate change and human expansion and is impacting other species. Ecologists have been warning this for decades, but recent research has predicted that the most beautiful and striking species are at the highest risk.

John Perlman spoke to lead researcher at the University of Sheffield, Dr Emma Hughes, about how we could lose our most awe-inspiring and unique bird species.

According to a study, as a result of expansion, climate change, and changes in land use, we are likely to see the homogenisation of bird species.

The exotic or unique birds are the ones that are seeing the biggest drop off in numbers. Birds that thrive in environments modified by humans - such as pigeons- will become more common.

We’re losing the extremes and adding to the middle, so you get an overall reduction or homogenisation there.

Dr Emma Hughes, lead researcher at the University of Sheffield

The effects that people have on the environment are becoming so far-reaching that even remote areas are seeing the damage.

Even in the most remote places humans are having an impact unfortunately.

Dr Emma Hughes, lead researcher at the University of Sheffield

If something doesn’t change, we could be faced with severe ecological damage, and the loss of some of the most beautiful creatures our planet has to offer.

Listen to the audio below for more.




