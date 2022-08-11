MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts





OPINION

You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Yet our political leaders in South Africa seem to think this is entirely possible.

Every day we see cabinet ministers and MECs scrambling to respond to a breaking news story, a newly brewing scandal, or some dramatic development.

Invariably any action we see is reactionary, not preventative or precautionary. Prescient warnings are ignored.

Then there is an attempt to revert the situation to what it was like in the past by containing or limiting events. But this is impossible to do. We have a tendency in South Africa to wait until the situation is out of control, until something is broken, before trying to fix it instead of preventing it from falling apart in the first place when all the warnings were clearly flashing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s response to the bubbling crisis around illegal mining on the west rand is a prime example of this.

It was only after the story broke about eight women being gang raped by illegal miners and undocumented foreigners in Krugersdorp that Cele and the top brass of the South African Police Services (SAPS) swung into action.

Cele has ordered a "full SAPS clean-up in the West Rand". Over the past week, there has been an extraordinary show of force with raids and media-publicised operations being rolled out.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola vowed to send more officers to the area.

"We will respond through action, as the police. We will deploy the highly trained TRT (Tactical Response Team), NIU (National Intervention Unit), Special Task Force, and K9 teams to make sure we flush out all undesirable elements in this area. Whoever comes with fire will be met with fire," he said.

But how long have we known that zama zamas have been operational in abandoned mine dumps? Communities in the area insist they have been alerting authorities for years about the rampant crime associated with the illegal miners. Instead of the authorities acting early to nip it in the bud, the syndicates have been able to gain a foothold. They now have extensive operations in various locations across Johannesburg, as illustrated by drone footage shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee.

Illegal mining is continuing unabated on the East Rand. This drone footage was taken yesterday. #ZamaZamas @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/sVc6hj7CmE — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 10, 2022

On The Midday Report this week, UKZN Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal stated emphatically that authorities could have acted much earlier to stem the situation.

“I think the worry for policy analysts and criminologists is why has the South African government, especially the police services allowed this situation to reach this level. We’ve heard that these incidents and activities have been going on for about a decade and it’s only now after the violent crime against women became public that the police minister decides to intervene - and when he does intervene he wants to intervene with a show of force and that is totally inappropriate and unconstitutional in any event given that the South African Police Service is a service and not a force,” Professor Gopal told me.

“Crime Intelligence should have been consulted very early when this was brought to the attention of the state, whether it was the police services or the Department of Home Affairs because I think it’s now beginning to straddle a couple of ministries given the illegal nature of the miners themselves but also the criminality that accompanies it. We’ve heard very recently that there are people very high up in Lesotho and South Africa that are involved in this whole syndicate so Crime Intelligence would have helped in arresting the situation much earlier.”

This is very much the modus operandi of government.

Similarly when 21 young people died in a tavern in East London last month, suddenly there was a scramble to address issues of underage drinking and of the oversight of taverns. It emerged that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board only had 18 inspectors to check on the compliance in 7, 500 taverns and bottle stores. Residents of Scenery Park were also outspoken about how they had repeatedly warned authorities that there was a problem, but their pleas were ignored. It was evident that teenagers as young as 13 were regularly being served alcohol, but suddenly those responsible were ‘shocked’ and felt compelled to act.

Government’s handling of the energy crisis has been no different. The President’s electricity plan that was unveiled last month should be applauded – the removal of any licensing threshold for new power generation projects and cutting down the red tape obstructing these projects is a progressive step. So too is incentivising the installation of solar panels by households and businesses, who will be able to sell excess power to Eskom.

But the resounding response was that this all should have been done years ago to arrest the unravelling of Eskom and the deterioration of the situation.

In 1998 an energy white paper was published warning that we had to expand capacity or the demand would not be met by 2007. Despite clear recommendations, the government didn’t act quickly and begin building additional capacity and now we are paying the price for not recognising the urgency.

“Timely steps will have to be taken to ensure that demand does not exceed available supply capacity and that appropriate strategies, including those with long lead times, are implemented in time,” the paper said.

“The next decision on supply-side investments will probably have to be taken by the end of 1999 to ensure that the electricity needs of the next decade are met.”

Similarly, when dealing with water pollution, we could have acted much sooner to mitigate the problem.

Activist group Save the Vaal Environment (Save) has been pushing government for years to fix broken wastewater treatment plants around Emfuleni. The SA Human Rights Commission has said that the Vaal River is “polluted beyond acceptable levels” and 19 million people who rely on it as their primary source of water are being affected.

And the response? Dololo.

Time and time again elected leaders fail to head early warnings and address brewing problems before they boil over - from state capture to failing infrastructure at ports and railways to the frightening rate of road deaths in the country.

The National Development Plan accounted for much of this and was key to driving government’s economic recovery and mitigating many of the risks on the horizon. But unfortunately, it has fallen by the wayside.

Fix the pothole before it becomes a crater. Don’t wait for things to get beyond repair or entirely broken and then decide to try and repair them.

Authorities should be identifying crises early on and then have the ability to strategise and have novel ingenious ways of fixing problems. Creative blue sky thinking is what we need rather than a staid, conservative, red tape policy.

We don’t need another campaign or roadshow or raid or imbizo after the fact to post-mortem what went wrong, then followed by a great big show of force to assure everyone something is being done. We should act before when the warning bells are ringing.

