'Shifting of goalposts' causes Marikana settlement delays: DoJ





Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News.

Ten years after the Marikana massacre, survivors of the conflict are still wrangling with the state over compensation - which could continue to play out in the courts.

Thirty-four miners were shot dead by police during a salary-related wildcat strike on 16 August 2012, while 10 others were killed in the build-up to that fateful day.

For the past decade, victims and their families have demanded R1 billion in compensation and an apology from the State, but little has bore fruit. Although some settlements have been awarded not everyone has been compensated.

In 2014, the Farlam Commission said financial issues should be resolved without lengthy and expensive legal proceedings, but the entire process has been marred by court battles.

The North Gauteng High Court has since given the government until the end of August 2022 to conclude the compensation process.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the solicitor general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Fhedzisani Pandelani, said the process was hampered by several issues.

Every time one would want to settle a matter, there was a shifting of goalposts. You're more likely then, to face a situation where you cannot meet each other. Every settlement must be approached with a spirit and willingness to settle the matters. And those were the challenges we've been dealing with. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

The department is now dealing with the last batch of claims, which is 48 matters. This is being managed by a senior judge - who is overseeing how far the parties are in terms of the settlement. Over R170 million has already [been] paid out to 278 claimants, the families of the deceased.

I'm hopeful... There are offers that have been made, offers which are confidential under the circumstances. And by the 29 August, we could have reached some consensus. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), which has been representing 36 families with their loss of support claims, said they had written to the department to address their concerns.

While 34 families have been paid out, they claimed there were two outstanding matters.

But Pandelani maintained that all matters with SERI were finalised.

There was a further request, which is not a court process, to relook at what's been settled. Any requests to re-compensate do not [fall] in my mandate. We have, by and large, settled all matters with Seri. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

When you lodge a claim, you lodge a claim for once and for all. You cannot have one bite and come back and have a second bite of the same cherry. The willingness by the State to entertain this matter was without prejudice. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

Judge Aubrey Ledwaba ruled that if there was no settlement by the end of the month, he would appoint a judge to hear the matter.

For now, it seems the matter could head to the courts again.

Based on my discussions with Joseph Muthunjwa [AMCU], he says they don't see the likelihood of settling. That's why there must be a willingness of both parties. It's not a one-way street. We remain willing as the state to have these matters settled. The longer these matters go on, the more it increases the cost the state will have to pay in the final analysis. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

We've been engaging with them for the longest time. There's the notion that we can string an extra rand here and there. But we're not operating from a bottomless money well. We're using taxpayers money and we have to justify each and every cent to Treasury. Fhedzisani Pandelani, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development solicitor general

