[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral





Young people in South Africa know the pain of looking for a job all too well.

And desperate times, call for desperate measures.

After giving up on the lengthy job application and recruitment process, one job seeker took his own initiative and simply rocked up for work at the local retail store Pep.

In a viral Tiktok video, the young man walks into the store, expressing his frustration over not finding work.

And then he makes a beeline for the cashier's till, where he boldly orders the next customer to come forward.

The video's been viewed over four million times and has had Mzansi in stitches.

Watch the video below.

Needless to say, the staff were puzzled.

Like most internet content, it seems it was just another TikTok fad.

This one is called the 'Just Go To The Store and Start Working Challenge".

