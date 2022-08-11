[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral
Young people in South Africa know the pain of looking for a job all too well.
And desperate times, call for desperate measures.
After giving up on the lengthy job application and recruitment process, one job seeker took his own initiative and simply rocked up for work at the local retail store Pep.
In a viral Tiktok video, the young man walks into the store, expressing his frustration over not finding work.
And then he makes a beeline for the cashier's till, where he boldly orders the next customer to come forward.
The video's been viewed over four million times and has had Mzansi in stitches.
Watch the video below.
@geefiemckhonza983
Just Go To The Store And Start Working Trend#trending #foryoupage #comedу 😹😥😅♬ original sound - Gee'ftie Mckhonza
Needless to say, the staff were puzzled.
Like most internet content, it seems it was just another TikTok fad.
This one is called the 'Just Go To The Store and Start Working Challenge".
Scroll up to listen to What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Source : https://www.pepstores.com/page/pep-facts
More from Entertainment
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
SA artists unite in song to support refugees
Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of refugees.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special
Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.Read More
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast
Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Comedy Central Roast.Read More
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell
What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More