Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck
On Tuesday Kenyans voted for a new president to take over Uhuru Kenyatta's two-term presidency.
The election is touted to be one the tightest in the country's history as Kenyatta's former deputy president, William Ruto, and five-time runner, Raila Odinga, face off for their shot at the presidency.
However, voter turnout has been lower than average with only 64.6% of registered voters identified electronically - roughly 14.2 million of the 21.1 million register voters - as opposed to the slightly above 70% of voter turnout in 2017.
This could have an impact on on the result of the election where the winning candidate is required to garner at least 50% of the tallied votes and at least 25% of votes from half of the 47 counties in the country.
Of the votes tallied from 36,000 out of the 46,229 polling stations, 77-year-old Odinga accounts for 5.3 million of the votes while 55-year-old Ruto accounts for 5.4 million votes.
Thus far, neither of them have the required 50% threshold of the total votes required which could result in a re-match between the two without the other election candidates.
Though the election has been relatively peaceful, Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, said that she can't be sure that a re-election would be peaceful too.
Things may change because in case of a rerun, for instance, you will have the two leading candidates contesting. So the other two candidates... will be actually locked out of a rerun. So, in a case where you have two candidates in a tightly-contested election, going for a rerun... we can't predict what may happen next.Jerimiah Wakaya, online editor - Capital FM Nairobi
Listen to the full audio above.
