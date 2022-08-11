Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck

11 August 2022 1:35 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Uhuru Kenyatta
Raila Odinga
William Ruto
2022 Kenya Elections

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Kenyans voted for a new president to take over Uhuru Kenyatta's two-term presidency.

The election is touted to be one the tightest in the country's history as Kenyatta's former deputy president, William Ruto, and five-time runner, Raila Odinga, face off for their shot at the presidency.

However, voter turnout has been lower than average with only 64.6% of registered voters identified electronically - roughly 14.2 million of the 21.1 million register voters - as opposed to the slightly above 70% of voter turnout in 2017.

This could have an impact on on the result of the election where the winning candidate is required to garner at least 50% of the tallied votes and at least 25% of votes from half of the 47 counties in the country.

Of the votes tallied from 36,000 out of the 46,229 polling stations, 77-year-old Odinga accounts for 5.3 million of the votes while 55-year-old Ruto accounts for 5.4 million votes.

Thus far, neither of them have the required 50% threshold of the total votes required which could result in a re-match between the two without the other election candidates.

Though the election has been relatively peaceful, Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, said that she can't be sure that a re-election would be peaceful too.

Things may change because in case of a rerun, for instance, you will have the two leading candidates contesting. So the other two candidates... will be actually locked out of a rerun. So, in a case where you have two candidates in a tightly-contested election, going for a rerun... we can't predict what may happen next.

Jerimiah Wakaya, online editor - Capital FM Nairobi

Listen to the full audio above.




