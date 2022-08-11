Dog attacks not a dog problem but a law problem: Pit Bull Federation





Image of staffordshire/pitbull terrier-type breed @ esoxx/123rf.com

Why do people still own dangerous dogs like pit bulls and rottweilers as pets, when they are a clear and present danger to humans?

This question, once again, thrusts South Africa's dog attacks into the spotlight.

In the most recent case, a runner from Edenvale sustained injuries to his thigh, after he was attacked by two pit bulls on Friday.

He has since laid a charge with the police.

South Africa has an alarming rate of pit bull attacks, especially on children, yet authorities have done little to quell this.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson Lins Rautenbach about this problem.

Dog bites don't happen because of dogs. They happen because of negligent owners. South Africa has one of the highest [dog attack] fatalities in the world. It's not a dog problem. We have an accountability and a law problem. Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson

South Africans have a lax attitude towards owning dogs. We hear of dogs getting out into the streets and mauling strangers, people visiting others and their kids get bitten or domestic staff get mauled. This is a criminal offense. Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson

South Africa has the legislation in place in the form of the Animals Matters Amendment Act but the police and justice system have shown no willingness to tackle such cases.

To get a mauling case opened in South Africa is almost impossible. And once its opened, follow-through is impossible. We will only see a stop in maulings once we see prosecution and sentencing of people who's dogs bites. Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson

According to Rautenbach, 77% of all dog bites are from family dogs.

She blames this on the socialisation of dogs and where they come from, such as rescue organisations, bad breeders and owners incapable of managing dogs.

Rautenbach is strongly against the rehoming of dogs who have bitten.

A dog who has bitten lacks bite inhibition...there's been scientific studies on this. Unfortunately, science and proven fact is being overrun by emotion. And we're sitting here today because of the pit bull lobby machine, rescue societies and bad breeders. Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson

She firmly believes a dog with a bite history or a temperament issue must be euthanised, a view not many agree with.

A dog with no bite inhiation will do it again. You cannot rehabilitate it out of the dog. Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa spokesperson

