Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend





JOHANNESBURG – As we enter the weekend after the Women's Day public holiday on Tuesday, hitting the town and celebrating the women of South Africa remains on the agenda.

It's still Women's Month after all!

You can have a laugh, sing along to authentic South African tunes or dance the night away while contributing to a worthy cause.

Here are a few amazing events across the city that will dazzle and entertain any crowd.

LAUGH MOSADI

Opt for a night of laughter with South African comedian and TV personality Tumi Morake's all-female comedy lineup on 13 August at Theatre of Marcellus, at Emperors Palace.

Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie and Tracey-Lee Oliver will be the side-splitting comedic acts.

Tickets are available from Ticketpro online and retail outlets.

MARIKANA THE MUSICAL

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre where police shot dead 34 miners involved in a wildcat strike over a wage increase at Lonmin mine, award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi presents Marikana - The Musical.

The play is an adaptation of the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story written by South African writers Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandiwe Saba and Leon Sadiki.

The momentous production is on show until 28 August at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.

Book your tickets here.

A CONCERT FOR REFUGEES

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Msaki, Thandi Nthulio, Neil Solomon, Pops Mohamed, Rocksteady Dub, Lebo Mashile, and PJ Powers come together on 12 August to raise awareness around the plight of refugees.

The annual concert presented by the Turquoise Harmony Institute aims to celebrate those overcoming the struggles of being a stranger in another’s country.

Get your ticket here.

MZANSI YOUTH CHOIR

Mzansi Youth Choir puts on an authentic showcase of traditional African music at Soweto Theatre from 13 – 14 August.

Formed in Soweto in 2003, the choir aims to afford vulnerable teenagers and young adults the opportunity to perfect their craft and pursue careers aboard.

Prepare to be amazed by a selection of the choir’s greatest hits, as well as some new tunes that will mesmerise you.

DON GIOVANNI AT JOBURG THEATRE

Joburg Theatre as part of its 60th birthday celebrations will host a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's two-act classic comic opera Don Giovanni on 12 August 2022.

The show will include an international cast of performers from Germany, the US and Portugal along with a full symphony orchestra.

Secure your spot here.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend