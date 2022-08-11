Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Musa
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Musa Sukwene - Former Idols winner
Today at 15:10
The pre-trial for Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, has been postponed to next month.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
20 Alleged instigators of the July Unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:40
Talker- What is the funniest or most awkward mistake you have made while texting?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Ten Years on: Looking at some of the findings from the Farlam commission of inquiry, established to investigate the massacre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 16:10
July unrest suspects to appear in court: Does this represent real progress
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaveel Singh, News24 Snr Reporter
Today at 16:20
Today is National Vinyl Record Day- the significance of Vinyl Record and who still comes in to buy music in this form and why?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bret Dugmore - Owner of Mr Vinyl
Today at 16:50
Will repurposing Etolls allow Sanral to collect more from motorists
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 17:10
How South African government betrayed construction firms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon van Zyl - Chairperson of the Western Cape Property Development Forum
Today at 17:20
Victoria Falls heritage status under threat from power plant, hotel, golf course plans
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frank Chikowore - Journalist with Daily Maverick in Zimbabwe
Today at 17:40
{FEATURE} A Song, A Book and Dish with Celeste Ntuli
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Celeste Ntuli - at Stand up comedian & actress
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File Functional sculptures, by Nandipha Mntambo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nandipha Mntambo - Artist
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place. 12 August 2022 2:01 PM
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent. 12 August 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC Newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments. 11 August 2022 11:31 AM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:12 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
Talking transformation in SA's property industry John Perlman speaks to founding member of Women in Sectional Title, Marina Constas, about representation in South Africa's propert... 11 August 2022 10:17 PM
View all Business
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recentl... 12 August 2022 2:32 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend You can have a laugh, sing along to authentic South African tunes or dance the night away while contributing to a worthy cause. 12 August 2022 10:40 AM
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie. 11 August 2022 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Young SA coaches better placed to work in South America: Pitso Mosimane Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 11 August 2022 2:35 PM
Pitso Mosimane adopts European football style for future SA stars Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 11 August 2022 2:27 PM
View all Sport
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 12 August 2022 9:12 AM
[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 11 August 2022 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
View all World
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities

11 August 2022 11:16 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
UCT
African languages
South African languages
language

SA’s language learning policy needs to include African languages at universities says UCT PhD candidate Naledi Maponopono.

- Naledi Maponopono, is a PhD candidate in the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) African Languages and Literatures section in the School of Languages and Literatures.

- She says African-language-speaking students at South African universities must enjoy the same learning privileges afforded to English- and Afrikaans-speaking students.

UCT PhD candidate Naledi Maponopono is an expert on languages.

Through her thesis research, she seeks to develop a monitoring and evaluation tool specifically targeted at government – to assess its progress and readiness to implement the use of African languages in higher education institutions – for teaching and learning purposes.

She says she's passionate about developing African languages in the education system and hopes that one day, all South African students will receive their education in a language that they understand.

Maponono says changing South Africa’s language learning policy is crucial to this process and a fundamental step towards decolonising the education curricula in higher education institutions in the country.

Changing the language policy plays a vital role in helping students familiarise themselves with the campus environment and the course work.

Naledi Maponopono, UCT PhD candidate/Curriculum development specialist - Curro Digital Education

As things change and I reach my goal, I hope that it gives African-language-speaking students the confidence to apply at any institution of higher learning without any concerns about a language barrier.

Naledi Maponopono, UCT PhD candidate/Curriculum development specialist - Curro Digital Education

Currently, Maponopono is the only academic in African languages in the country who has embarked on a research project of this kind.

She was recently named one of News24’s 30 Young Mandela's of the Future.

RELATED: Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities




11 August 2022 11:16 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
UCT
African languages
South African languages
language

More from Local

Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'

12 August 2022 2:22 PM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown

12 August 2022 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail

12 August 2022 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike

12 August 2022 1:05 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?

12 August 2022 12:56 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee

12 August 2022 12:54 PM

Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?

12 August 2022 12:12 PM

An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're not scapegoating, we have a strong case': Hawks on July riot arrests

12 August 2022 11:21 AM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, about the arrest of 20 people linked to the July 2021 unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'

12 August 2022 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital surgery backlog due to shortage of operating rooms

12 August 2022 10:50 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, about the operating room shortages at the facility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital surgery backlog due to shortage of operating rooms

Local

DA calls for heads to roll at Thembisa Hospital amid corruption allegations

Local

SA artists unite in song to support refugees

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

World Elephant Day thrusts poaching under the spotlight

12 August 2022 2:20 PM

DSTV Premiership: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chiefs game sold out

12 August 2022 2:11 PM

21 alleged July unrest instigators released on bail

12 August 2022 12:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA