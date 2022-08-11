The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
The European summer of 2022 has been sweltering.
The UK recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever while extreme heat waves and forest fires have plagued France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal for weeks.
Several countries are in the grip of extreme drought, and the rivers are drying up.
The Rhine – one of Europe's major shipping rivers – has dropped so low in Germany and the Netherlands that houseboats are stranded, and commercial shipping may soon grind to a complete halt.
"It's not been raining here since April,” said Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Barbara Wesel.
“The weather forecast says it will not rain in the next week so there is not going to be any relief; it's just going to get worse."
"As we are seeing in Switzerland, as we're seeing in France, many parts of Germany, northern Italy as southern parts of the United Kingdom, it's dry,” concurred Clare Nullis of the World Meteorological Organisation.
“July was very, very dry. August is continuing that trend."
Lester Kiewit interviewed DW’s Keith Walker (scroll up to listen).
A lot of the rivers are drying up… The water had receded so much that I can actually walk along the [Rhine] riverbank. It’s weird, like walking on the moon...Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle
Navigating the river has become so difficult because the water level is so low… They have to have less stuff on the barges, so it sits higher in the water. It’s bizarre.Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117479083_rhine-netherlands-july-14-2018-aerial-view-of-a-merchant-ship-with-a-container-crossing-the-river-rh.html?vti=mb6gwwharmts09gbhf-1-57
