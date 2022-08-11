



JOHANNESBURG - Paralympic champion and defending World Champion Pieter du Preez, affectionately known as Supa Piet, is competing at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada from 11 – 14 August.

The quadriplegic will compete in his time trial on Friday and his road race on Saturday.

Du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

The actuarial analyst at Deloitte South Africa took part in the Para-cycling National Championships earlier this year where he retained his national champion title.

READ: Fifth time's the charm for Paralympian du Preez after SA Sports Award win

Three cyclists have been nominated for the 2017 SA Sports Awards!



Congrats to Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Pieter du Preez & Toni Mould. pic.twitter.com/rj5BfB5Y6k — Cycling South Africa (@Cycling_SA) November 1, 2017

Supa Piet who was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2016, has won the Berlin Marathon more than six times and is a multiple African and world record holder, a world champion, and he only has 15% of the muscle function of an able-bodied person due to a cycling accident in 2003.

He was also the first quadriplegic in the world to take part in and complete the Ironman triathlon in 2013.

With his eyesight deteriorating du Preez has aspirations of heading to Paris for the Paralympic Games in 2024.

The para-cycling action in Baie-Comeau will be live streamed here.

READ MORE: 'I did what was needed to qualify for the Paralympics'- Supa Piet

Congratulations to Pieter du Preez on claiming the bronze medal in the Men’s H1 category at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Emmen, The Netherlands.



📸 @supapiet pic.twitter.com/RmGpoMDi2s — Cycling South Africa (@Cycling_SA) September 17, 2019

This article first appeared on EWN : Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title