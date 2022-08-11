These are the areas affected by Rand Water's 53-hour planned water outage





JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has announced that six Gauteng municipalities will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage from Thursday.

The planned outages will affect municipalities in Johannesburg and Tshwane areas from 5 pm until Saturday, 13 August, at 10 pm.

The water utility said that the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline.

Rand Water said that this was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.

These are the areas set to be affected:

BENONI, DAVEYTON & ETWATWA:

Morehill

Crystal Park

Hillcrest

Cloverdene

Chief Albert Luthuli

Daveyton

Mayfield

Etwatwa

The water utility said that water tankers would service affected areas during the outage.

BRAKPAN AND SPRINGS:

Slovo Park

Bakerton

Gugulethu/Everest

Witpoortjie

Barsalinga Complex

MPact-New Era

Payneville

Ergo-Mkhanchwa

Six roving tankers will be deployed in the area.

TSAKANE:

Tsakane

Langaville

Geluksdal

Labore

Withok

Water tankers will also be deployed in the area, with two stationed at Pholosong Hospital.

