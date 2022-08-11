These are the areas affected by Rand Water's 53-hour planned water outage
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has announced that six Gauteng municipalities will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage from Thursday.
The planned outages will affect municipalities in Johannesburg and Tshwane areas from 5 pm until Saturday, 13 August, at 10 pm.
The water utility said that the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline.
Rand Water said that this was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.
These are the areas set to be affected:
BENONI, DAVEYTON & ETWATWA:
-
Morehill
-
Crystal Park
-
Hillcrest
-
Cloverdene
-
Chief Albert Luthuli
-
Daveyton
-
Mayfield
-
Etwatwa
The water utility said that water tankers would service affected areas during the outage.
🚨WATER UPDATE🚨— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 10, 2022
Rand Water has scheduled the planned maintenance on its #S4Pipeline to tie-in a new portion of the pipeline to the existing #S4Pipeline.
The 53-hour project will commence from 17h00 on the 11th of August until 22h00, on the 13th of August 2022.
#RandWater pic.twitter.com/isPG5c6G5i
BRAKPAN AND SPRINGS:
-
Slovo Park
-
Bakerton
-
Gugulethu/Everest
-
Witpoortjie
-
Barsalinga Complex
-
MPact-New Era
-
Payneville
-
Ergo-Mkhanchwa
Six roving tankers will be deployed in the area.
TSAKANE:
-
Tsakane
-
Langaville
-
Geluksdal
-
Labore
-
Withok
Water tankers will also be deployed in the area, with two stationed at Pholosong Hospital.
This article first appeared on EWN : These are the areas affected by Rand Water's 53-hour planned water outage
Source : Pixabay.com
