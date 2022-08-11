KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC
DURBAN -Former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, has been appointed Cooperative Governance MEC in the province after resigning as premier last week.
Newly-elected premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube reshuffled her cabinet, assigning Zikalala to his new post.
Last week, the governing party said that it tried to convince him not to leave office.
After he resigned as premier, many wondered about the future of Zikalala.
But he has now been appointed as the cooperative governance MEC in the province.
He took his oath of office on Thursday morning.
Zikalala takes over from Sipho Hlomuka, who is now going to head community safety and transport.
[WATCH] Former KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, sworn in as an MEC. #KZNreshuffle pic.twitter.com/x4LQjHtIVF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC
Source : @KZNTreasury/Twitter
More from Politics
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana
Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.Read More
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general
The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for success.Read More
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts
Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana
Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives. Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier
The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
More from Local
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.Read More
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.Read More
DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More