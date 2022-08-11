KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC





DURBAN -Former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, has been appointed Cooperative Governance MEC in the province after resigning as premier last week.

Newly-elected premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube reshuffled her cabinet, assigning Zikalala to his new post.

Last week, the governing party said that it tried to convince him not to leave office.

After he resigned as premier, many wondered about the future of Zikalala.

But he has now been appointed as the cooperative governance MEC in the province.

He took his oath of office on Thursday morning.

Zikalala takes over from Sipho Hlomuka, who is now going to head community safety and transport.

[WATCH] Former KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, sworn in as an MEC. #KZNreshuffle pic.twitter.com/x4LQjHtIVF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 11, 2022

