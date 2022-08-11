Young SA coaches better placed to work in South America: Pitso Mosimane
Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane believes South Africa's young coaches have better opportunities to manage football clubs in South America.
Mosimane was hanging out with 702's Thabo Mdluli.
He won major trophies including CAF Champions League trophy with the DSTV premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
The successful coach was responding to whether he stood a good chance to manage a football club outside the continent.
The 58-year-old maestro added that young coaches like Rhulani Mokwena stood a chance to raise the flag higher in advancing their careers abroad.
Probably, but you must also understand that there has never been any person in that space, so somebody has to break the ice.Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly
But if not me, I think the young good coaches from South Africa, the Rhulani Mokwena’s can have the opportunity in future. It takes time and we should just be positive and look to the future.Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly
Europe is not ready for us but maybe in the future.Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : 702
More from Local
Major union to vote over possible strike action
John Perlman spoke to Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa, about the union’s possible strike action.Read More
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case
The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Western Cape.Read More
A year on, what progress has been made with investigations into the July unrest?
John Perlman spoke to secretary-general of the Good Party Brett Herron to hear an update on this situation.Read More
'What a wonderful human being,' TKzee manager reflects on the life of 'Magesh'
John Perlman spoke TKZee's Business Manager, Refiloe Ramogase, who offered a touching tribute to the artist.Read More
Zuma's medical parole records in the spotlight at Supreme Court of Appeal
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Babalo Ndenze, for the latest on former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole appeal.Read More
Prince Simakade Zulu's kingship is null and void - Expert
On Saturday night, people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony.Read More
The future is electric as car makers prioritise EVs - Naamsa's Dannhauser
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Naamsa's Janico Dannhauser says manufacturers all over the world are going in this direction to meet global standards and legislation.Read More
Teffo's witchcraft, harassment allegations need to be investigated: Expert
Teffo claimed to have experienced nightmares after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.Read More
SANDF needs better financial management to bolster operations: Analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviewed the head of strategic studies at the Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science, professor Abel Esterhuyse, about the military’s ability to restore calm after the 2021 violent July protests.Read More
More from Sport
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Pitso Mosimane adopts European football style for future SA stars
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.Read More
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.Read More