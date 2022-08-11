Young SA coaches better placed to work in South America: Pitso Mosimane





Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane believes South Africa's young coaches have better opportunities to manage football clubs in South America.

Mosimane was hanging out with 702's Thabo Mdluli.

He won major trophies including CAF Champions League trophy with the DSTV premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The successful coach was responding to whether he stood a good chance to manage a football club outside the continent.

The 58-year-old maestro added that young coaches like Rhulani Mokwena stood a chance to raise the flag higher in advancing their careers abroad.

Probably, but you must also understand that there has never been any person in that space, so somebody has to break the ice. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly

But if not me, I think the young good coaches from South Africa, the Rhulani Mokwena’s can have the opportunity in future. It takes time and we should just be positive and look to the future. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly

Europe is not ready for us but maybe in the future. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly

