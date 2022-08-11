Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC Newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments. 11 August 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:12 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
Talking transformation in SA's property industry John Perlman speaks to founding member of Women in Sectional Title, Marina Constas, about representation in South Africa's propert... 11 August 2022 10:17 PM
View all Business
Is a healthy medical alternative growing right in our back garden? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists, Dr Caren Hauptfleisch about some of t... 13 August 2022 4:23 PM
Smile Artists Africa announce 3rd annual fundraiser for breast cancer survivors Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to founder of Smile Artists Africa, Dr Brian Monaisa on what to expect from Smile Artists Africa’s third... 13 August 2022 4:18 PM
Get to know comedian Celeste Ntuli through a song, a book, a dish John Perlman spoke to stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli to get a deeper look into her life through 702's Friday feature... 12 August 2022 9:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Sport
SA artists unite in song to support refugees Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of ref... 12 August 2022 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 12 August 2022 9:12 AM
[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 11 August 2022 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

11 August 2022 4:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The Midday Report focus today was on the court appearance of seven suspected illegal miners involved in the suspected rape of eight women in Krugersdorp two weeks ago.

Originally arrested and charged only with being in the country illegally, the seven accused now have additional charges on their docket, including counts of rape, sexual assault in robbery, robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Malungelo Booi of Newzroom Afrika about how police were able to link these seven suspects to the crime.

What we know is that the identity parade has been done. The DNA samples have also been taken.

Malungelo Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Booi adds that police reportedly recovered some victims' belongings from a number of the suspects.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Roodepoort protest against planned evictions from a social housing project owned by the City
  • Embattled former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and others appear on charges of fraud and corruption
  • New KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces new cabinet
  • The SIU received a tip-off from a whistleblower that there is alleged serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor - Kaizer Kganyago, SIU Spokesperson
  • Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues
  • Minister Motsoaledi briefs media on employment of 10, 000 youth for the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security, and latest on transit visas - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

Scroll up for full audio.

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go




11 August 2022 4:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

SA artists unite in song to support refugees

Entertainment

Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'

Local Entertainment

Get to know comedian Celeste Ntuli through a song, a book, a dish

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Kenya's Odinga slightly ahead in presidential race: early results

13 August 2022 5:10 PM

WC authorities welcome arrest of suspect linked to Intercape bus attacks

13 August 2022 5:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA