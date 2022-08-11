Pitso Mosimane adopts European football style for future SA stars





Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane aims to instill the European football style in South Africa's future stars.

Mosimane launched the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) programme in July 2022 to develop young and ambitious players with the hope of “creating the player of tomorrow”.

He was hanging out with 702's Thabo Mdluli.

The skills of Africa's superstars including Senegalese captain Sadio Mane and Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast were honed in Europe.

The CAF Champions League winning coach said that he adopted the curriculum of European football schools to nurture upcoming soccer stars in his school.

I have designed a programme that the world is doing, I don’t do my own thing, I do what the world is doing. I look at Germany what they are doing, I look at Spain, I look at England, they start with grade ones, and they put the curriculum of grade ones. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly

They have trained the way Europeans are trained, the way the world is trained with that curriculum I have copied, I have edited, I have changed, I have added some of the things, I have done that, and I am putting it in the schools. Pitso Mosimane, Former coach - Al Ahly

Listen to the full interview below...