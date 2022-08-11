'GBV work cannot be done on a part-time basis': activist
In early 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence the ‘second pandemic’ in our country, and something in urgent need of practical and meaningful responses.
With the horrifying rates of violence that plague our country, gender activists have been playing an even more prominent role to help survivors of GBV.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to the founder and executive director of Gender-Based Violence Monitor SA - Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni whose organisation focuses on tracking and monitoring reported cases of GBV, and looks at the experiences of survivors within the criminal justice system and identifies the gaps that need to be filled.
Also joining the conversation was Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence's Mandisa Khanyile whose major role in the organisation is to provide evacuations for people in domestic violence situations so they can safely get out of situations where they could be killed if they stay.
These activists took on gender activism as a 'full-time job' and devoted themselves to improving the country and its women.
This work cannot be done on a part-time basis.Mandisa Khanyile, director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
When it comes to gender-based violence cases it cannot be something we only speak about after a horrific attack, like in Krugersdorp, or during Women’s month.
There needs to be regular, sustainable action and activism, and change within communities if we want to see an end to GBV and domestic violence in our country, according to the activists.
I don't believe that the criminal justice system can actually fix this problem. I believe this problem can only be fixed in communities because it's too large to be fixed by justice.Mandisa Khanyile, director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51528293_man-beating-up-his-wife-illustrating-domestic-violence.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=mrt4ddiaix93c7ezw3-1-1
More from Lifestyle
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
Is a healthy medical alternative growing right in our back garden?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Phytotherapists, Dr Caren Hauptfleisch about some of the medical benefits of our traditional herbs.Read More
Smile Artists Africa announce 3rd annual fundraiser for breast cancer survivors
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to founder of Smile Artists Africa, Dr Brian Monaisa on what to expect from Smile Artists Africa’s third annual art-meets-fashion fundraising event.Read More
Get to know comedian Celeste Ntuli through a song, a book, a dish
John Perlman spoke to stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli to get a deeper look into her life through 702's Friday feature - a song, a book, a dish.Read More
'I think failure is a gift' - Rob van Vuuren speaks on learning from failure
Ray White spoke to comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren about his experiences with failure and what he’s learnt from it.Read More
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend
Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recently released.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend
You can have a laugh, sing along to authentic South African tunes or dance the night away while contributing to a worthy cause.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Social media etiquette: What to do when you're tagged in unwanted posts
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Data Analyst at World Wide Worx Bongani Sithole about the etiquette around tagging and posting content on social media.Read More