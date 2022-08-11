'GBV work cannot be done on a part-time basis': activist





In early 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence the ‘second pandemic’ in our country, and something in urgent need of practical and meaningful responses.

With the horrifying rates of violence that plague our country, gender activists have been playing an even more prominent role to help survivors of GBV.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to the founder and executive director of Gender-Based Violence Monitor SA - Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni whose organisation focuses on tracking and monitoring reported cases of GBV, and looks at the experiences of survivors within the criminal justice system and identifies the gaps that need to be filled.

Also joining the conversation was Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence's Mandisa Khanyile whose major role in the organisation is to provide evacuations for people in domestic violence situations so they can safely get out of situations where they could be killed if they stay.

These activists took on gender activism as a 'full-time job' and devoted themselves to improving the country and its women.

This work cannot be done on a part-time basis. Mandisa Khanyile, director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

When it comes to gender-based violence cases it cannot be something we only speak about after a horrific attack, like in Krugersdorp, or during Women’s month.

There needs to be regular, sustainable action and activism, and change within communities if we want to see an end to GBV and domestic violence in our country, according to the activists.

I don't believe that the criminal justice system can actually fix this problem. I believe this problem can only be fixed in communities because it's too large to be fixed by justice. Mandisa Khanyile, director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

Listen to the audio below for more.