Roodepoort residents protest against 'unjust' social housing project evictions
Roodepoort residents took to the streets of the Roodepoort CBD to protest against planned evictions by the city's social housing project on Thursday.
The protest resulted in road closures due to burning tires, litter and broken beer bottles strewed across the street.
The social housing company, which is owned by Johannesburg, has been evicting residents who were not paying rent.
Residents have called this unjust, arguing that it is their human right to stay in a social housing project and that some of their financial situations have changed since they were first admitted to the project due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have also called out the city for reneging its promise in 2008 to provide them with permanent housing title deeds four years after they were occupying the units.
Protest organiser, Voneen Trompeter said that the company had already evicted 24 people and that security forces were shooting protesters with rubber bullets and throwing teargas at them.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla confirmed that they did, in fact, unleash rubber bullets onto protestors to try and open the affected roads.
The roads had been cleared with traffic returning to normal as protesters marched to Roodepoort's Metro Centre.
The situation in the Roodepoort CBD has calmed down. All roads are open and traffic flow has returned to normal and, yes, officers were deployed in the early hours of the morning. They were able to open some roads and they did use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.Xolani Fihla, spokesperson - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.Read More
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.Read More
DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More