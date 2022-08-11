Roodepoort residents protest against 'unjust' social housing project evictions





Roodepoort residents took to the streets of the Roodepoort CBD to protest against planned evictions by the city's social housing project on Thursday.

The protest resulted in road closures due to burning tires, litter and broken beer bottles strewed across the street.

The social housing company, which is owned by Johannesburg, has been evicting residents who were not paying rent.

Residents have called this unjust, arguing that it is their human right to stay in a social housing project and that some of their financial situations have changed since they were first admitted to the project due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have also called out the city for reneging its promise in 2008 to provide them with permanent housing title deeds four years after they were occupying the units.

Protest organiser, Voneen Trompeter said that the company had already evicted 24 people and that security forces were shooting protesters with rubber bullets and throwing teargas at them.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla confirmed that they did, in fact, unleash rubber bullets onto protestors to try and open the affected roads.

The roads had been cleared with traffic returning to normal as protesters marched to Roodepoort's Metro Centre.

The situation in the Roodepoort CBD has calmed down. All roads are open and traffic flow has returned to normal and, yes, officers were deployed in the early hours of the morning. They were able to open some roads and they did use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Xolani Fihla, spokesperson - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department

Listen to the full audio below.