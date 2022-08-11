SIU raids Johannesburg offices of Alexander Bay Diamonds





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has raided the Johannesburg offices of Alexander Bay Diamonds.

The company which specialises in the marketing of rough diamonds was the subject of testimony in the State Capture Commission.

According to the SIU, the Thursday raid was "for information and piece of evidence that will assist with an ongoing investigation relating to the affairs of Alexkor, the State’s diamond mining company."

Mandy Wiener spoke to the unit's spokesperson - Kaizer Kganyago about the raid and their investigation.

Kganyago says a whistleblower tipped them off.

When we arrived this morning, there were vaults that were locked… and as I speak, they have now opened them and we are taking all the documentation and the hard drives that we need so we can finalise our investigation. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

Hopefully more information will follow as the SIU finalises their case.

Listen to the audio below for more.

SIU RAIDS COMPANY LINKED TO THE VALUATION, MARKETING AND SALE OF STATE DIAMONDS - ALEXANDER BAY DIAMONDS COMPANY pic.twitter.com/3iBa1y7SPN — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) August 11, 2022