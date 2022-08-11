Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians
A former senior investigator in the Public Protector's office, Nditsheni Raedani, has accused advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of protecting politicians implicated in the Vrede dairy farm report.
Free State politicians implicated in the report include former premier Ace Magashule and the then Agriculture MEC, Mosebenzi Zwane.
Raedani is the latest witness to have taken the stand at the Section 194 Inquiry into suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office on Thursday.
He was responsible for the quality assurance of reports in the Public Protector's office.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger for the details.
Dentlinger said that Raedani explained how Mkhwebane allegedly tried to temper with the report implicating Magashule and Zwane.
He has been detailing for an hour now exactly how the Public Protector gave him and Kekana instructions [to go and] make these changes. And these changes involved the removal of crucial findings against former premier Ace Magashule, the Agricultural MEC at the time Mosebenzi Zwane, and also the accounting officer that was involved.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
It is not the first time hearing this but he is actually pinning it on her, and he is actually producing previous drafts which the former witnesses couldn’t provide because their laptops have been confiscated.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
He is actually showing us tracked changes where things would change and essentially removed and what Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly told them to replace it with and that was when the Public Protector’s office didn’t have the money to investigate certain aspects.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
