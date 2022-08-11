Home Affairs aims to digitise civic papers over the next three years
The Department of Home Affairs has hired 10,000 unemployed youth to digitise more than 350 million civic paper records over the next three years.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced this on Thursday during a media briefing.
The graduates with IT skills will be responsible for digitising birth, death, and marriages dated back from 1895.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise for the details.
Motsoaledi said that digitisation was one of the department's efforts to do away with long queues.
It is a project that is going to take three years and got a budget of about R2,5 billion and we are expecting to see the first group starting tomorrow.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It will be felt by a person who wants an unabridged birth certificate, those whose records have been digitised, those who want unabridged marriage certificates, and those who want amendments and ratification. And once their records are digitised, they will feel the difference.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
The issue about visiting Home Affairs with long queues can’t be resolved by digitisation only. We are just mentioning it as one of the contributing factors because the other factors are many, and one of them is the system downtime.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.Read More
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.Read More
DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More