MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom
- The MTN Group has reported a 47% increase in profit for the six months till end June
- Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about MTN's half year results and Rain's rival pitch for Telkom
The MTN Group delivered a "resilient" performance during the first half of 2022, "notwithstanding the tough macro conditions".
It reported a 47% increase in profit for the six months till end June.
Service revenue was up by 14.8% and its subscriber base rose by 5.6% to 281.6 million.
MTN says growth in data revenue was particularly strong, up 35.9%.
The trend was driven by MTN Nigeria, MTN Ghana, MTN Cameroon and MTN South Africa.
Challenges the Group faced in South Africa included supply constraints from load shedding.
In South Africa, we generally target above 99% network availability and in a month like June 2022 where load shedding reached Stage 6, network availability averaged 89%.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralph Mupita on The Money Show.
He first asks the Group CEO for comment on the rival deal Rain is tabling for a merger with Telkom as MTN continues its own negotiations.
Mupita reponds with a chuckle that he can't really comment much on Rain and the TRP (Takeover Regulation Panel) notices.
He notes that MTN and Telkom came out simultaneously several weeks back to say they'd initiated a process of engagement.
We remain very focused on the work that we're doing, and are heavily engaged with Telkom.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Not specific to the deal, you and I spoke several months back and we did have a discussion about the fact that the global trends we're seeing in the telco space, particularly around fixed-mobile convergence, are such that market consolidation is inevitable...Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
This is a capital-intensive industry and to get returns that make sense for investors, skills are going to really matter. Part of our proposition and the work we're doing is to look at that case and make sure that whatever we work through makes sense for all stakeholders.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
The reality is that there's going to be substantial investment required to deliver world-class communication services to all South Africans. That requires scale... You can achieve the objective of good returns and public interest with a much more consolidated market.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Mupita notes that MTN has pumped an additional R17 billion into the network across its 19 markets.
"We're investing where we're seeing the growth" he says.
We're also seeing good growth in South Africa... We would argue that we're probably 5G leaders here and that requires investment.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
