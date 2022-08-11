[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet
A mindboggling video filmed at a water park in Heilongjiang, China on Saturday has gone viral around the world.
Swimmers on inflatable rings are unbelievably crammed; it looks terrifying.
A water park employee in China told local news outlets that crowded wave pools are normal during weekends and holidays. pic.twitter.com/hZdcoG2M42— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 9, 2022
“The video has been viewed by millions of stunned people,” says Barb’s wire presenter Barbara Friedman.
“It literally looks like a bowl of Fruit Loops cereal!
“They are so closely packed. Swimmers are squished together. If somebody disappeared under there, no one would know!”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen, skip to 4:48 for this story).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51116146_wtf-text-on-colorful-wooden-cubes.html?vti=m4kes3to4ysvk021fp-1-4
