Social media etiquette: What to do when you're tagged in unwanted posts
Social media has become a significant part of our lives and one of the most important channels through which we keep in contact with friends and family far away.
However, it comes with its fair share of issues as sometimes you will find pictures of yourself posted without your permission, or you're tagged in videos and posts you'd much rather not see.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Data Analyst at World Wide Worx - Bongani Sithole about the etiquette around tagging and posting content on social media.
When it comes to posting a picture of someone else online, you should always ask for their consent before sharing that picture, and according to the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, you cannot post anyone's picture without their permission.
The biggest risk or inconvenience with social media is not just being tagged in an unflattering photo, but that people could tag you in posts that you could find annoying, inappropriate or something you don’t want to be associated with.
One would think it would be common decency to actually alert the other person before tagging them…If you’re the friend who wants to promote something by tagging people, always alert the people that you tag, allowing them to agree or disagree.Bongani Sithole, Data Analyst at World Wide Worx
Facebook does offer some protections where you can limit others' ability to tag you in posts without your permission, as there can be significant personal and professional consequences from someone else tagging you in problematic content.
It is also important to not blindly accept friend requests from people you don’t know as scam accounts can lead to unwanted content appearing on your timeline and wall.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128211194_tula-russia-17-06-2019-facebook-on-the-phone-display-.html?term=facebook%2Bangry&vti=o037kevjtxn36nemmh-1-32
