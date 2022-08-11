'There's no need to be rude when lodging a complaint with a service provider'





It is never acceptable to be rude to a service provider as it will minimise the chances of getting your complaint resolved.

This is according to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

She was speaking to 702's Uveka Rangappa on the relationship between a customer and a service provider.

Many retail companies do not give customers 100 percent service all the time, and at times this may be caused by not paying attention to their failures.

However, Knowler says that customers need to give detailed reports when lodging a complaint to a service provider.

And from the companies' side, she stresses that companies must train their staff on how to handle rude customers.

It minimises your chances of getting what you want. In many cases I would take such cases and the first thing the service provider says is that the customer was abusive, so it takes your often very legitimate complaints...and sort of dilute and sidetrack into this he or she was abusive. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If you have a valid complaint, summarise the problem in the subject line, set out the issue as how it happened, where you got the product from, attach the slip, use spacing, use punctuation, don’t use huge fonts, take photographs and not too many, don’t make them too huge. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I am sure they train their staff on how to deal with that kind of abuse when someone is in front of you swearing. I am hoping these companies do get proper training for their staff on how to deal with such a situation. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below...