Talking transformation in SA's property industry
Women in Sectional Title - an organisation that aims to unite women from all spheres, is calling for the transformation of South Africa's property industry.
The organisation believes that progress on women's representation in the industry is happening at a snail's pace.
John Perlman speaks to the organisation's founder, Marina Constas. She says more black women need to be supported and developed, so that they can participate in the sectional title investment.
I think the progress is very slow and the Property Practitioner Act has helped in terms of pushing the transformation agenda. I don’t see for an example managing agents who are coming into the sectional title property industry coming in fast enough, and I think we need to stop lip service to these things and start making things happen, and empowering women to start working in the managing agencies and doing internships at managing agencies.Marina Constas, Founder - Women in Sectional Title
Gone are the days when you can attend a seminar on sectional titles and just see a sphere a white faces and at the end of the day, we do need to bring people particularly black women into the space.Marina Constas, Founder - Women in Sectional Title
Listen to the full interview below...
