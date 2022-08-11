Citrus shipments stuck in EU ports gets moving again
South Africans may be aware of the recent situation where South African citrus exports were stuck in European ports. Thankfully, there's a positive update.
John Perlman spoke to acting deputy director-general of Agriculture Production, Biosecurity and Natural Resources Management, Dipepenene Serage, about the progress.
The citrus produce was stuck in the EU ports because of a dispute over dealing with the false codling moth. However, negotiations have progressed and the fruit is moving again.
We managed to negotiate with the European Union authorities, so we are clearing up the containers that are stuck at different EU ports.Dipepenene Serage, acting deputy director-general of Agriculture Production, Biosecurity and Natural Resources Management
While the negotiations happened fast enough that there was no decline in the quality of the fruit, the delay still came at a significant cost to the farmers.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/proler/proler2102/proler210200432/164889402-fresh-tangerines-in-the-store-close-up-crates-full-of-ripe-mandarin-and-clementines-oranges-for-sale.jpg
