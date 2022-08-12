Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to launch new centre for orphaned kids





Bait Haleema Sa'adiya Child & Youth Care Centre Photo: Facebook

South Africa has over 1 million orphans and this number has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage was established in 2010 to counter the growing number of orphans in the country and to give them another chance at life.

Five years ago, the non-profit organisation bought land to build a youth and childcare centre for communities in the south of Johannesburg.

They include Soweto, Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Klipspruit West.

Africa Melane is joined by Shakir Baker from Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage.

The centre, once completed, can accommodate up to 100 children. We decided not to congest the centre but provide an environment of a family home. Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager

Each three-bedroom unit will house ten children at a time.

Baker said the construction of the building has been completed and the finishing touches had to be completed over the next month.

The new centre will be officially launched on 27 August 2022.

The centre also supports the hot meal programme run by various feeding schemes in Ennerdale.

COVID-19 has hit people hard, particularly in the area we are in. In region G, there are over 40 informal settlements that have popped up over the last few years. The unemployment rate has escalated, making many people depend on feeding schemes. Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager

We decided that instead of reinventing the wheel of starting another feeding scheme, we will supply these feeding schemes with dry food so that they continue with their services. In a month, there are about 96,000 hot meals being served. Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager

