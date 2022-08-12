DA calls for heads to roll at Thembisa Hospital amid corruption allegations
If the Gauteng Health Department wants to avoid a tragedy similar to the Life Esideimeni one, it should bring corrupt officials to book.
That's the call from the Democratic Alliance (DA), who plan to picket outside Thembisa hospital on Friday.
The DA is demanding the immediate suspension of the hospital's CEO Ashley Mthunzi and for a speedy investigation into contracts worth more than R800 million that were initially identified by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
Instead of using funds to acquire the hospital's critical needs – from staff to equipment - exorbitant sums were paid for items including hand towels at R230 and more than R500,000 was spent on buying 100 leather chairs.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health.
This reminds me of the Life Esidimeni tragedy because of the Premier's [David Makhura] delayed response to this absolute scandal. When I first asked the question that revealed the deaths in Esidimeni, he refused to fire the Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and she was in office for more than four months before she was forced to resign.Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health
Now we have a situation where it's been nearly three weeks since the scandalous evidence has come to light about massive corruption at Thembisa Hospital and there's just a deafening silence from the premier [David Makhura] and the Gauteng health department. Surely they should be suspending the CFO of the health department and CEO of the hospital.Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health
According to Bloom, evidence by Deokaran showed the looting spree at Thembisa hospital began when Ashley Mthunzi was the acting CEO of the hospital from April 2021.
There's R800 million involved, that's massive wastage. You can go to Thembisa Hospital any time of the day and see the huge crowding... it's a hospital under extreme stress and ever since Mthunzi became the head, there's been wasted spending.Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health
Bloom said if Premier David Makhura was serious about fighting corruption, he would honour the memory of Deokaran by suspending those implicated in the scandal.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
