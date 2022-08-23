Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff





South African employers expect average wage increases of 5,4% to be awarded in the next rolling 12-month period, which will be below the inflation rate pressuring companies to find new ways to keep staff happy in the face of record labour turnover.

This is according to René Richter, Managing Director of Remchannel (a member of the Old Mutual Group), discussing findings of the bi-annual 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, who says that salary budgets are potentially no longer sufficient to meet evolving employee demands.

Listen as Richter joins Thabo Mdluli (standing in for Clement Manyathela) to discuss the survey findings and the latest salary and wage movements.

Richter said the overall average lift to payroll prediction was 5.24% on a total guaranteed package basis across industry sectors for the next 12 months compared to South Africa’s benchmark Consumer Price Index (CPI) which held steady at 5.9% in April, according to Stats SA.

“The historical average CPI for 2021 of 4.5% presented a more positive view in terms of the differential, but we need to be guided by the current information, which shows a worsening of the gap between increases and CPI,” the survey noted.

The pressure on salaries presents a new challenge to employers as they look to retain and attract talent while remaining competitive. This is as they continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted millions of workers locally and abroad to rethink work and its role in their lives.

According to the Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.

Resignations continue to the be at the highest levels of all the termination categories that we have seen over the past 10 years, despite the pandemic and the economic uncertainty, René Richter, Managing Director, Remchannel

“The total sample of employees covered just over 618 000 people. This means at an average turnover rate of 17.7%, just under 40 000 employees resigned from 82 companies.” René Richter, Managing Director, Remchannel

Richter said this untenable situation would force employers to reconsider their employee value proposition and retention policies if they are to retain their brightest staff. Reasons for resignation include the following breakdown:

19 % indicated that they left for better pay.

53% indicated that they’re leaving for a better working environment, improve career opportunities, or avoiding a toxic environment citing bullying or harassment.

20% said they were leaving for greater work-life balance or to avoid burnout and/or stress.

8% indicated that they are emigrating*

Richter noted that while more than half of participant companies didn’t measure the replacement cost of labour staff turnover, the figure was staggering. “Assuming that most are professional staff at an annual salary of R600 000 and that conservatively costs 1 times annual salary to replace these workers, it would have cost these companies a staggering R23.9-billion,” she said.

Get invaluable insight for your business

SA business leaders can develop compelling employee value propositions to attract the best talent and reward and retain key employees through Remchannel.

The cutting-edge reward management platform gives employers the tools to create a defendable reward strategy. By participating in Remchannel’s surveys, employers gain extensive insight into remuneration and reward trends across industries. The platform also hosts advanced reward tools such as job profiling and job evaluation to easily create remuneration and employee benefit frameworks.