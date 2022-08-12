53-hour maintenance operation in Gauteng ahead of schedule - Rand Water
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that its plans to replace pipes in Gauteng's water system was running ahead of schedule.
Residents are being urged to use water sparingly as the work is scheduled to last for 53 hours and is scheduled to end on Saturday evening.
Rand Water said that this project was to allow for the completion of the connection of a newly installed pipeline to the region’s existing pipeline.
Areas affected include parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
Rand Water’s Eddie Singo said that this did not mean that residents would not have water for the entire 53-hour duration: "Unless if consumers continue to use water as normal, then they will drain the reserves that we kept for these 53 hours. It is important for consumers to continue using water sparingly."
This article first appeared on EWN : 53-hour maintenance operation in Gauteng ahead of schedule - Rand Water
Source : Pixabay.com
