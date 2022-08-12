[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears





No matter how old we are, we still need the love and comfort from our moms and dads.

If you've moved away from home, then you'll know this longing all too well.

Moving to Houston, 20km away from his family home, took an emotional toll on a young man and his family.

His compassionate wife decided to surprise him with a visit from his parents.

And it seems arranging the surprise wasn't easy.

She worked for two months comparing schedules and making arrangements for the visit.

A video has gone viral showing the beautiful and emotional moment as the family reunited at the airport.

Get out the tissues, this one will bring on the waterworks!

Watch the video below.

I’m not crying, you crying 🥲 pic.twitter.com/uXbdivtEJ5 — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) August 10, 2022

Scroll up to listen to What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.