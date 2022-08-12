Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
CAPE TOWN - Stock up on some firewood and pull out your furry jerseys!
A series of cold fronts is expected to hit parts of the country from Friday.
The weather office has warned that residents can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.
A second cold front, making landfall on Saturday, is expected to bring snowfall in high-lying areas in the Western Cape.
SA Weather Service forecaster, Venetia Phakula, said that this would result in a drop in temperatures in the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape.
"We see the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape fallig under the very cold temperatures. It might even extend to the southern parts of the Free State where they will experience very cold temperatures," Phakula said.
Phakula said that the North West province, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal cold also expect chilly weather.
"Limpopo and some parts of Mpumalanga are still relatively warm. They will experience cold temperatures on Monday while other provinces such as the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, they are recovering from the very cold temperatures - they still remain cold, so by Monday, the cold temperatures cover the whole of South Africa," Phakula said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
