Bheki Mlangeni Hospital surgery backlog due to shortage of operating rooms
One woman's struggle to get a caesarean section delivery at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto has yet again exposed the inefficiency and dismal service in public hospitals.
At 42 weeks gestation, this mother was already overdue for a caesarean section delivery but there is only one operating theatre at the hospital where she had been admitted.
There is also a reported shortage of doctors, while only emergency cases were prioritized.
After bringing the story to light on-air, the woman was finally offered assistance.
But of course, there are many others like her who will have to wait for a dire emergency before being admitted to the hospital.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, about the situation at the facility.
We have two theatres, one on the first floor and the other on the third. In the theatre on the third floor, we have two operating rooms, one for elective caesarian section and the other for Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital - for their own backlog of surgical cases.Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital
In mid-June, the air handling unit became dysfunctional and we logged a call with the Department of Infrastructure Development. Like any other hospital, we don't have engineers on site. So we've been waiting and doing the follow-ups via telephone and emails.Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital
The backlog for surgeries at the hospital is growing. On average per month, the hospital oversees 500 birth deliveries, of which 37% are caesarian sections.
As clinicians, we are very worried about patients. We want every patient to go home with their bundle of joy. But as a hospital, we rely on the department and we have no control over this.Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital
We've tried to reduce the backlog by making the services of the South Rand Hospital available, as they had a theatre they can lend us for one day a week. But due to logistics, we cannot push the numbers as much as we can when we do it in our own hospital.Dr Thulani Mngomezulu, clinical manager at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital
