DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently proposed the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to probe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary.
However, parliament’s National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Maphisa- Nqakula, rejected this and referred the matter to a closed meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip - Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm burglary.
The DA says the speaker is trying to look like she is taking action behind closed doors, yet the closed meeting prohibits the ability to scrutinise what happened at the farm in a public way.
Gwarube says the theft that happened in 2020 is multi-layered and there's a lot to answer for.
The intelligence committee is bound by confidentiality. So, the deliberations of it are not going to be made public, by law they can’t. Our view is that this is one way that the speaker is evading doing something about this matter.Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy chief whip - Democratic Alliance
We have really no confidence that this is the best course of action. In fact, we look at it in a very sinister way, that we think that what the speaker is doing is wanting to seen to be doing something about these allegations but while in fact going to bury them in the intelligence committee in this way.Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy chief whip - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
