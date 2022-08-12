SA artists unite in song to support refugees





The artists in the concert line-up Photo: Turquoise Harmony Institute/Facebook

If you're looking for something to do on Friday night, you can enjoy some good music for a good cause.

The Turquoise Harmony Institute is hosting its annual concert for refugees at the Lindor Auditorium at Wits University at 7pm.

The event features a stellar lineup of artists including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, PJ Powers, Thandi Ntuli, Pops Mohamed, Neill Solomon, Rocksteady Dub, Bienvenue Nseka and Lebo Mashile.

It's the third concert of its kind and aims to bring people from all backgrounds together for one common purpose - bettering the lives of fellow human beings.

With thousands of refugees and asylum seekers searching for a home in South Africa, the institute believes there must be greater awareness of the challenges facing the 89.3 million displaced people globally.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Turquoise Harmony Institute executive director Ayhan Cetin for more details.

Different kinds of people come into the country but not all of them are bad. A lot of them are doing great things in South Africa. This is not just a concert, it's a dialogue. We've invited successful refugees to hear their stories so we can understand their plight. Ayhan Cetin, Turquoise Harmony Institute executive director

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation/Facebook

Tickets for the show cost R200.

Proceeds will benefit refugees in South Africa through Gift of the Givers, several schools and THI projects.

Tickets can be purchased online at webtickets.co.za

