SA artists unite in song to support refugees
If you're looking for something to do on Friday night, you can enjoy some good music for a good cause.
The Turquoise Harmony Institute is hosting its annual concert for refugees at the Lindor Auditorium at Wits University at 7pm.
The event features a stellar lineup of artists including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, PJ Powers, Thandi Ntuli, Pops Mohamed, Neill Solomon, Rocksteady Dub, Bienvenue Nseka and Lebo Mashile.
It's the third concert of its kind and aims to bring people from all backgrounds together for one common purpose - bettering the lives of fellow human beings.
With thousands of refugees and asylum seekers searching for a home in South Africa, the institute believes there must be greater awareness of the challenges facing the 89.3 million displaced people globally.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Turquoise Harmony Institute executive director Ayhan Cetin for more details.
Different kinds of people come into the country but not all of them are bad. A lot of them are doing great things in South Africa. This is not just a concert, it's a dialogue. We've invited successful refugees to hear their stories so we can understand their plight.Ayhan Cetin, Turquoise Harmony Institute executive director
Tickets for the show cost R200.
Proceeds will benefit refugees in South Africa through Gift of the Givers, several schools and THI projects.
Tickets can be purchased online at webtickets.co.za
Scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TurquoiseHI/photos/pcb.2249635938533968/2249635748533987/
More from Entertainment
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special
Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.Read More
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast
Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Comedy Central Roast.Read More
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell
What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More