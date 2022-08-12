'We're not scapegoating, we have a strong case': Hawks on July riot arrests
The Hawks are optimistic that they have a water-tight case against the 20 people arrested for allegedly instigating the July unrest last year.
The police on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the suspects, who were nabbed simultaneously in six provinces including Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
More than 350 people were killed in the 2021 July unrest, with goods worth billions of rands lost in the looting.
The 20 suspects are expected to appear at the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to the crime-fighting body's spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.
Mbambo said they had to rope in their digital and cybercrime unit to assist in apprehending the suspects.
We have a very strong case against these individuals so I can safely confirm that we are not scapegoating, we are expecting more and actually these 20 are just the tip of the iceberg.Nomthandazo Mbambo, Spokesperson - Hawks
Our investigation took a year, it is because we had to make sure that whatever evidence that we have against these individuals was positively linked to those that we have identified and that is why we are sure that these particular individuals are the ones we are looking for and we have a strong case against them.Nomthandazo Mbambo, Spokesperson - Hawks
We had to work with our digital forensic experts as well as our cybercrime unit that assisted us in linking the particular individuals to the case.Nomthandazo Mbambo, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
