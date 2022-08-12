Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?





Following the visit by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South Africa, questions have been raised about the relationship between the US and Africa, specifically our country.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to associate professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and the African continent can facilitate development.

According to Monyae South Africa and the United States used to have a good strategic relationship that deteriorated over time, with the former US president Donald Trump having little to no interest in relations with the continent.

While this US interest in Africa is likely related to competition with Russia and China, Monyae said we do need to see greater competition on the continent to aid with our development goals.

Blinken has called for an equal partnership with the African continent - which would hopefully help propel development on the continent.

However, development in Africa cannot be linked to a dependency on the US or other Western states.

Monyae said that a goal across the African continent should be greater unity around an African agenda, and better representation at the United Nations (UN), especially representation within the UN Security Council.

You cannot preach democracy as the United Nations and Western countries do, without representation of Africans in core decision-making in the international order. David Monyae, associate professor of International Relations at University of Johannesburg

Listen to the audio below for more.